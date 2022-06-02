Maryville Market to showcase local vendors
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Beginning Saturday, June 4, the Maryville Market will feature dozens of vendors and food trucks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hangar.
All goods and services will be produced, grown or performed by entrepreneurs from surrounding communities, according to The Hangar’s website.
The weekly event is open to all ages, and The Hangar will open its arcade and Departure Lounge for the duration of the market. Also, live entertainers will perform outside as well, according to the website.
There is no vendor fee. To become a vendor, fill out a form online at bit.ly/MaryvilleMarketVendor.
Second Harvest sets June Fresh Mobile Pantry stops
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Second Harvest Community Food Bank recently announced its schedule for Fresh Mobile Pantry food distributions in Nodaway County.
A Fresh Mobile Pantry distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. today (June 2) on Fourth Street in Barnard. Another food distribution event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St, in Maryville. Second Harvest will also hold a Fresh Mobile Pantry event in Skidmore at 10 a.m. at City Hall.
The food distribution events are open to the public. There is no income requirement.
For those in need of more food assistance, call 816-364-3663 or visit shcfb.org.
AKMA to host first Art Fair
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art plans to hold its first Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at 2818 Frederick Ave.
According to a news release, the event will take place outdoors on the museum grounds and gardens and is free and open to the public. The fair will include local fine art booths, face painting and balloon making, musical performances and food and drink options. The museum itself also will be open and free for all visitors.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Fine art by Candace Castle, David Harris, Wanda Taylor, Jeff Foster, Jennifer W. Miner of Wyethwood Weaving, Cristin Chamber, Mary K. Conway, Jan Evans, John Keck, Jerry Hirt, Mary VanVickle, Nancy E. Goode, Tyler Osborn and Susan Sanders.
- Special guests include ColorPop Face Painting with Jackie Nold and Paul Flury “That Balloon Dude.”
- Musical performances by: Tracy Huffman, Jason Johnson, John Keck, David Hinson and the St. Joseph Arts Academy with director Jason Riley.
- Food will be available from Leo’s Tacos. The AKMA cash bar will be available and drinks will be served on the south entrance patio.
Limited, free parking is available at the museum, including dedicated parking with handicapped placard. Overflow parking is available across Frederick Avenue on Crestview Drive.
Clerk offers absentee voting information
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton announced absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election will be available in the county clerk’s office.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day. Those needing to vote absentee may do one of the following.
- Option one requires sending an absentee ballot request by mail to 403 N. Market St. in Maryville, through fax to 660-582-5282 or by email to nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov. Requests must include the voter’s name, address, mailing address (if different from physical address), original signature (not digitally generated), date of birth and the last four Social Security number digits. The last day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, July 20.
- Option two involves calling the County Clerk’s office at 660-582-2251 for an absentee application.
- Option three requires voting in person at the County Clerk’s office anytime from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 21 to Aug. 1. Voters who chose option three must present a proper form of identification such as a driver’s license or passport.
For more information, call the County Clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.