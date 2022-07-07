Nodaway County Fair kicks off next week
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Fair kicks off next week with streets closing around the downtown square on Tuesday evening.
Preparations for the fair will begin and a carnival will be set up starting that night with plans to open Thursday evening.
The 4-H/FFA Livestock Show begins on Wednesday with the Swine Show at 8:30 a.m. at the Nodaway County Community Building near the airport west of town. The show continues through the evening and into Thursday.
The 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Nodaway County Adminsitration Center on the third floor. Just an hour later, a candidate forum will be held at the Nodaway County Courthouse in the top floor courtroom.
Pre-sale wristbands will only be avaialble at the Fair Office in the Administration Center from 10 a.m .to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Cost is $25. Wristbands at the fair will cost $30. Cash only.
For more about the numerous activities scheduled for this year’s fair, a special fair section detailing events will be availble in the July 12 edition of The Post.
Free Moonlight Movie Night set for July 23
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A group of local residents have organized a free evening movie to be shown on Saturday, July 23 at Bearcat Stadium.
The film will be shown on a 33-foot screen on the football field. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets and chairs for the free event.
Pop Henry and Kris & Kates will be on site to sell popcorn and ice cream.
Several organizations have helped sponsor the event including Northwest A/V, Carpet Bargain Barn, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Pure Natural Depot, Sears Homegrown Stores, Rapid Elite, Tarkio Tech, The Student Body, Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat Athletics, Northwest Equipment Rental, Auto & Tire Service, Regional Media, Heritage Genetics, Delbert’s Garage, Mozingo Sanitation, Tri-State, Elks Lodge No. 760, Nodaway Valley Bank, Meyer Auto Center, and the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association.
For more information about the movie event, please visit the event’s social media page online at: bit.ly/MoonlightMovieNight.