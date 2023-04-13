North Nodaway to perform ‘Zombie’ play at the Roxy
HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway High School students are set to perform in two productions of “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” this weekend.
Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at The Roxy, 318 E. Barnard St.
Tickets cost $7 and will be available at the door the day of the performance.
West Nodaway students to present ‘Haphazardly Ever After’
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — West Nodaway High School students are scheduled to present “Haphazardly Ever After,” by Jeff Fluharty, this weekend at the school.
The production is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door, the night of the production.
Library used book sale to begin April 19
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s Used Book Sale will be held from Wednesday, April 19, through Saturday, April 22, in the library basement.
According to an email from Wilma Wake, assistant director of the library, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
On Saturday, it will also be $5-per-sack day. All leftover books will be free on Monday, April 24.
The Bridge to hold conference for adoptive/foster parents
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bridge is holding a two-day “Hope for the Journey” Conference on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the church, 1122 S. Main St.
According to the Show Hope website, the conference is designed to encourage and equip parents and caregivers to meet the everyday needs of children impacted by adoption or foster care.
On Friday, the conference will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday’s conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with breakfast and lunch provided. The cost to attend is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Child care will be provided on Friday only.
For more information or to RSVP by Friday, April 21, visit thebridgemaryville.com.
E-waste collection set for April 29
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council is sponsoring an e-waste and white goods collection in Graham from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Nodaway-Holt R-VII high school on South Taylor Street.
According to a news release, there is no drop-off fee for residents only.
Examples of e-waste and white goods include: computers cellphones, refrigerators, cooking stoves, small appliances, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water heaters and dishwashers. Televisions, monitors and printers will not be accepted.
Earlier in the day, collection events will be held in Oregon and Mound City. For more information visit nwmorcog.org.
