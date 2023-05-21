MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second year in a row, a local author and Northwest Missouri State University journalism instructor has been awarded an Independent Book Publisher Association Benjamin Franklin Gold Award.

Jason Offutt’s horror novel, “The Girl in the Corn,” which is published with CamCat Books, received the award last year for the audiobook version of the book and this year received the award for the writing itself. This is the first major award Offutt has won, though his book, “So You Had to Build a Time Machine,” placed second in this competition a few years ago.

