MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library held its monthly adult program, Piece of Cake, on Feb. 2 and saw record-breaking attendance.
Local baker Sylvia Chloupek was the event’s guest speaker with more than 30 attendees, said Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant at the library.
The library’s next adult program event, the Craft Supply Bonanza, is set for March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone interested is invited to stop by the library basement to pick up a bag of craft supplies, learn how to diamond paint a coaster, enter a raffle for a chance to win an adult spring basket, or to just enjoy a free coffee and snack. The event is free with no registration required.
Donations of craft supplies are not required, but the library is in need of craft supply donations for the bonanza, which will be accepted at the front desk from March 13-22, Arvidson said in an email.
Those who donate supplies will be granted VIP early access at 10 a.m. to have first pick of the supplies.