MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library held its monthly adult program, Piece of Cake, on Feb. 2 and saw record-breaking attendance.

Local baker Sylvia Chloupek was the event’s guest speaker with more than 30 attendees, said Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant at the library.

2-16 MPL crafts and cake 1.jpg

Sylvia Chloupek holds a cake during a program she taught on how to decorate a cake.
