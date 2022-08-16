Ryan Griffin

TRENTON, Mo. — Rising country music artist Ryan Griffin will be making a stop on his Slow Down Sunrise Tour at the second annual Leadership Northwest Music Jam presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center.

“We couldn’t do this event without the generosity and support from the local businesses in our area,” said Shane Lynch, head of the Leadership Northwest Music Jam committee. “We can’t thank our community enough for trusting us to have this event and for coming out to support such a great organization. Last year’s event was a great success, so we can’t wait to see how this one goes. Come out and join us on August 27!”

Charlie Bacon

Charlie Bacon will perform at the Northwest Music Jam event on Saturday, Aug. 27.
