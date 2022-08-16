This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
TRENTON, Mo. — Rising country music artist Ryan Griffin will be making a stop on his Slow Down Sunrise Tour at the second annual Leadership Northwest Music Jam presented by Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center.
“We couldn’t do this event without the generosity and support from the local businesses in our area,” said Shane Lynch, head of the Leadership Northwest Music Jam committee. “We can’t thank our community enough for trusting us to have this event and for coming out to support such a great organization. Last year’s event was a great success, so we can’t wait to see how this one goes. Come out and join us on August 27!”
Already a hitmaker with a No. 1 song under his belt, Griffin is poised for a country breakout with his Billboard Top 20 all-genre viral smash “Salt, Lime, & Tequila,” according to a news release. Recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” and one of Pandora’s “Artists to Watch 2021,” Griffin has opened concert dates for Ballerini, Lady A, Old Dominion, Walker Hayes, Cole Swindell and more.
Trenton native Charlie Bacon will be the special guest opening the show.
Regarding the talent, Lynch said “the committee voted unanimously with the idea of having … Griffin headline the event. He is a true talent with an amazing voice and his live shows are energetic and fun. Charlie Bacon was a perfect fit for the show with his passion and love for Country music. He didn’t hesitate to join the lineup when he was asked about performing at the fundraiser.”
Now in its second year, Music Jam will again be hosted at Black Silo Winery in Trenton on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cost to attend is $25 if purchased early via Eventbrite, and will increase to $30 at the door the day of the event.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Smoked Iguana Barbecue & Sauce Co. and 50 Grams Foods will be available for dinner options again this year.
Proceeds from the benefit will support Leadership Northwest Missouri.
Leadership Northwest Missouri is a nonprofit program for community leaders interested in the regional growth of northwest Missouri through high-quality training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the 19 counties of the northwest region and there are currently 460 alumni members that have benefited from this program.