Sisters Scarlett Moore, 12, and Stella Moore, 10, watch Jacob Katsion describe one of the popsicles inside his cold box on Monday at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. Eventually the two settled on rainbow pops.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — An audible backdrop of delightful squealing, water splashes and deep tonal musical notes coming from the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play makes for a pretty nice workplace, and that’s exactly what new business owner Jacob Katsion has been experiencing for the past week.
Filled with ice cold treats, ice packs and the hope of making some extra money this summer, Katsion maneuvered his icicle tricycle “The Frozen Pedal” from his home on the north end of town to the splash pad.
During the school year, Katsion performs duties as a paraprofessional at Eugene Field Elementary School. During the summers he has worked to rehabilitate his home, taken photos for The Forum and this year he’s schlepping his cold treats around town to help people cool off.
Now only seven days into his new business, Katsion says it’s going all right. He’s been inspected and received his permits and is ready to sell his prepackaged ice cream, popsicle and malt treats to the public.
“I needed a summer job, you know?” he said. “Something that might be able to grow. I wanted to work for myself. … I stumbled across this online. These are big in Portland and basically all over the east and west coasts.”
That’s also from where he ordered his tricycle — Portland, Oregon. Coming as a do-it-yourself project, Katsion constructed the specially crafted cooler.
“It was quite the little project, but it was a lot of fun honestly,” he said.
Katsion’s vision for the business came about because of a fond memory of an ice cream cup he once had, but specifically said that he’s not trying to step on anyone’s toes. He knows there are a lot of ice cream places around town, but thinks he’s found a neat new niche.
“I’ve noticed modern ice cream trucks ... so they have like 6 to 10 bucks for one (treat). … I’m trying to (have) everything be $5 or less.”
He’s still working on pricing, but is watching what people seem to enjoy most and, of course, he would still like to make some money.
Cameron Mullock, alongside Ryker and Hollus, stopped by to purchase something cold to beat the heat. From Guilford, Mullock said they really enjoy the splash pad, and noted specifically the cost of entry … nothing, which makes picking up a cool treat a bit more affordable.
From rainbow swirl popsicles and ice cream sandwiches to chocolate malts and 50-cent treats, Katsion can pack quite a few cold treats into his bike’s cargo space. He’s still using ice packs, but is considering the switch to dry ice. That additional daily cost may drive costs up, so he’s just seeing how well “The Frozen Pedal” performs.
“I’m trying to keep it a sustainable business model,” he said. “Although, I may not stick to my guns there. We’ll see how well the ice packs work in the middle of summer.”
As of right now, he’s getting about four hours out on the town with the ice packs and that seems to be working well. He’s tried going to the Maryville Aquatic Center, but didn’t see much traffic. Biking around 10 to 15 miles per day, he’s definitely getting a workout.
“If the business fails, at least I got healthy, you know, at least I burned some calories doing it,” he said. “So I’m out here, you know, getting some exercise and hopefully, I don’t know, making relationships.”
As the splash pad water turns off on its automatic timer, kids race to see who will be able to hit the big button and Katsion just waits for his next customer.
“I wanted just to do something fun, you know?” he said. “... Ultimately it’s been fun and everyone’s been really positive. I’ve enjoyed that and I’ve enjoyed the exercise. … It’s been a blast.”
Katsion’s Cold Treats is available around Maryville from 11 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. He said that he works at his local church on Tuesdays and Thursdays and takes Sunday for rest.
Business owners interested in having Katsion’s Cold Treats stop in at a local office may find him on social media.
Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok to find where he plans to post up for the day. Katsion also plans to post maps so people can find him more easily.