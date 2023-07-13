MARYVILLE, Mo. — An audible backdrop of delightful squealing, water splashes and deep tonal musical notes coming from the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play makes for a pretty nice workplace, and that’s exactly what new business owner Jacob Katsion has been experiencing for the past week.

Filled with ice cold treats, ice packs and the hope of making some extra money this summer, Katsion maneuvered his icicle tricycle “The Frozen Pedal” from his home on the north end of town to the splash pad.

Cameron Mullock pulls out cash to pay Jacob Katsion, purveyor of Katsion’s Cold Treats, for Ryker, 6, and Hollus, 1½, for ice cream on Monday at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. 
Kegan Dillavou, 5, peeks inside “The Frozen Pedal,” while business owner Jacob Katsion finds his ice cream.
