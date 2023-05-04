Ending Pose.jpg
MARYVILLE, Mo. — This month, Maryville will be host to the world’s No. 1-selling illusionist in the world: Reza Borchardt, who goes by just his first name on stage, will bring his show “Edge of Illusion” to the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

Featured in television shows such as A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” and The CW’s “Penn & Tell: Fool Us,” according to his website, Reza’s grand illusionist production is exciting and engaging for the audience.

