MARYVILLE, Mo. — This month, Maryville will be host to the world’s No. 1-selling illusionist in the world: Reza Borchardt, who goes by just his first name on stage, will bring his show “Edge of Illusion” to the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
Featured in television shows such as A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” and The CW’s “Penn & Tell: Fool Us,” according to his website, Reza’s grand illusionist production is exciting and engaging for the audience.
“We involve audience members,” Reza said. “We realize not everyone wants to be up on stage, so we only pick people who want to be. But for those who do, it’s a cool experience. We involve over a dozen people throughout the performance. We bring them be up on stage and allow them to be part of the magical experience.”
Throughout his show, audience members will witness Reza and his assistants floating in the air, the illusion of a woman having a screw penetrate her abdomen, fire, bird and objects and people appearing and disappearing out of thin air and more.
“The show is like a rock concert,” Reza said. “... lighting, sound, video walls, a whole cast and crew ... like a concert but with a magic act. I get to do a range of things from a magical view, like (making) motorcycles and helicopters appear in the blink of an eye.”
Reza first became interested in magic and illusions after viewing a magic show at his local elementary school in Brookings, South Dakota. When he turned 7 years old, he asked for a magic kit as his birthday present from his parents and never looked back.
After visiting Branson, Missouri, several times during family vacations and attending magic shows while there, he was given the opportunity to perform his own show when he was around the age of 14.
“That was a big launching pad for me because I got the opportunity to do three shows a day, six days a week for the summer,” Reza said. “It gave me that experience on stage and during that time I started developing a lot of original illusions.”
Having the time and ability to hone in on his skills has led him to where he is now — touring around the world, appearing on various TV networks and returning to perform in Branson whenever his schedule allows it.
Reza’s performance is open to all ages and said he often looks into the crowd and sees a wide range of audience members from adults to college students to grandchildren sitting next to their grandparents.
Reza will perform his “Edge of Illusion” show May 12 at the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and can be purchased on rezalive.com.
For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.