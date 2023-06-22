This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Tractors are lined up while their drivers have breakfast before last year's Heart of America Tractor Cruise, which set off from the Nodaway County Community Building.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year the Heart of America Tractor Cruise raises funds for a number of youth and special-needs charities, including Special Olympics and camps for young people coping with muscular dystrophy and autism and this year is no different with the event scheduled for Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.
In year’s past the nonprofit organization has raised more than $10,000 during the ride for these charities.
Last year’s cruise saw 94 registered tractors starting off from the Nodaway County Community Building, just west of Maryville.
This year's event starts with registration Friday night and dinner provided by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association and the club at the community building.
A freewill donation breakfast will be served by the Maryville Pride Lions from 6 to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. A drivers meeting will be held at 8 a.m. and the cruise will follow at 8:30 a.m.
The cruise will travel east on State Highway 46 to turn north on Country Club Road. Then there will be an east turn on 16th Street to a north turn on Business Highway 71 to State Route CC which will go to State Highway 148.
The tractors will continue north to Hopkins where a short break will offer cookies and water. The cruise will continue east on State Highway 246 to Sheridan where it will stop for lunch at the Sheridan Community Building.
To attend the Old Defiance Days and Rodeo, which will be occurring during the cruise, the cost is $10.
After lunch, the cruise continues east on Highway 246 to State Highway 46, then turn south to Parnell.
At Parnell, the cruise will turn west on State Route NN to State Route E. The tractors will continue on Route NN to Route EE, where the processional will turn south. A short break will be taken before turning onto U.S. Highway 136 traveling west to where Missouri Highway 46 goes west through Maryville to turn on Hawk Road and the airport.
Dinner will be served by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association that night.