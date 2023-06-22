6-22 Heart of America Tractor Cruise.jpg
Buy Now

Ed Ward and his grandson hold onto the wheel at the 2022 Heart of America Tractor Cruise at the Nodaway County Community Building. The cruise raises funds to benefit children’s causes in the area.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year the Heart of America Tractor Cruise raises funds for a number of youth and special-needs charities, including Special Olympics and camps for young people coping with muscular dystrophy and autism and this year is no different with the event scheduled for Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

In year’s past the nonprofit organization has raised more than $10,000 during the ride for these charities.

6-22 Heart of America Tractor Cruise 2.jpg
Buy Now

Tractors are lined up while their drivers have breakfast before last year’s Heart of America Tractor Cruise, which set off from the Nodaway County Community Building. Tractors are lined up while their drivers have breakfast before Saturday’s Heart of America Tractor Cruise, which set off from the Nodaway County Community Building.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags