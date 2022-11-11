MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four local family will open their fully holiday-decorated homes for the sixth annual Christmas Homes Tour in support of Under the Son Ministries.
As with the previous five years, proceeds from the tour will be used to support the educational expenses for children living at the Gethsemane Home in northern Thailand. Since 2017, local couple Steve and Donella Sherry have worked with local homeowners to offer a peek into their holiday décor ideas as a way to support a cause near and dear to their hearts.
For around 10 years, the pair has been traveling to Thailand off and on with Under the Son Ministries and working with Christians local to that region and help children at the home. The ministry has grown so much that several small parcels of land were purchased, and more housing and a church were built.
“Because of COVID, we had not been able to visit the ministry in Thailand for three years,” Donella wrote in an email to The Forum. “We were able to return in October and reestablish relationships with our staff and the children at Gethsemane Home.”
Donella noted that the main focus for this trip was the dedication of a new dorm on the property of Moses and Yuri, a couple who have been on staff since 2012. The dorm will be used for young boys who will come from villages where education ends at sixth grade. They will have the opportunity to complete high school and then attend a university or technical school.
The Sherrys hope a girls’ dorm will be coming in the near future. The couple also spent this time making plans for their return in January when they plan to hold a Bible seminar, travel to the villages Under the Son Ministries supports, and connect with university students.
“We are overwhelmed with how this community has embraced Under the Son Ministries,” Donella said. “The ministry is 11½ years old, and our connections in this area continue to grow. We’re thankful for everyone who has helped this ministry to flourish from the sponsors of the children at Gethsemane Home to everyone who has purchased a Christmas Homes Tour ticket. It all helps us to provide a Christian home and education for these children. We could not do it without all of you. A special thank you to this year’s homeowners. Thank you!”
Four families plan to open their holiday-themed homes to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, including: Chris and Elizabeth Bowles - 1122 Forest St.; Wyatt and Melinda Eubank - 1109 Bellows Drive; Coby and Teresa Hayes - 25530 Willow Drive; and Scott and Jayne McGinness - 186 North Sunset Drive.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at Blue Willow, Ferluknat Farm, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane and The Kitchen & Bath Source.
Anyone interested in helping Under the Son Ministries or purchasing a ticket may call Steve Sherry at 660-254-5775.