MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four local family will open their fully holiday-decorated homes for the sixth annual Christmas Homes Tour in support of Under the Son Ministries.

As with the previous five years, proceeds from the tour will be used to support the educational expenses for children living at the Gethsemane Home in northern Thailand. Since 2017, local couple Steve and Donella Sherry have worked with local homeowners to offer a peek into their holiday décor ideas as a way to support a cause near and dear to their hearts.

