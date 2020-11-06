25 years ago
- As you trace your fingers down the granite panels of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, you will not find the name of Lyle Weland (Elmo, Burlington Jct.), he is not inscribed on the wall, but his death is no less tragic. He is one of the hidden casualties of the Vietnam War, those who suffered and died because of their exposure to Agent Orange, PTSD, or other emotional and physical wounds.
On Veterans Day, Saturday Nov. 11, he will be honored at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial alongside his comrades who fell in Vietnam. Thanks to the Friends of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (FVVM), Weland will be acknowledged as a casualty of the Vietnam War.
During the Friends’ In Memory Ceremony, the name of each honoree will be read aloud and special certificates bearing their names will be placed at the Wall. Family and friends, who have been invited to attend the ceremony, will also leave personnel mementos.
Lyle Weland died in 1993, after a five month battle with cancer which was believed to have been directly related to his exposure to Agent Orange. He earned seven medals while serving his country.
- With a mere simple majority required, Maryville R-II School District officials knew they would have to match the performance of the three previous campaigns.
However, the district took a step back by not receiving the simple majority and resulting in yet another defeat of a school bond issue to build a new middle school.
“It just appears that over half of the people who voted in the special election feel that building a new facility for the middle school is an unwise expense of their money,” Dr. Gary Bell, superintendent of the district, said.
With a total of 3,222 votes, 1,510 people, or 46.8 percent, voted yes, while 1,712 people voted against the elimination of the reduction in the rollback.
In the most previous school bond election, 2,553 people or 55.02 percent voted in favor of the bond, but in an election requiring a four-sevenths majority, the measure failed.
15 years ago
- Tom and Jerry came to Jill Baker’s third grade classroom at St. Gregory School at the beginning of this school year. The rodent pair started out in St. Gregory’s science room, where they were Dairy Council Rats, experimentally fed healthy and unhealthy foods for a time to show students the health effects of each.
After the experiment was over, Baker’s class kept taking care of the rats. They spend time feeding hamster/gerbil food to them (the rats also enjoy eating popcorn balls and an apple once a week), playing with them and caring for them in every way. …
After a visit to South Paws Veterinary Clinic in Maryville, the class was told that Jerry had a mammary tumor. The class was faced with a decision — to allow Jerry to live out his life as well as he could or to have Dr. Sally perform surgery on him to remove the tumor.
The surgery would cost $25, so the class decided they would have a bake sale to make enough money for Jerry to have his surgery.
5 years ago
- The Maryville City Council will take up where the Mozingo Lake Advisory Board left off a little more than a week ago during a special study session beginning at 5:30 this evening to consider possible financing schemes designed to pay for a proposed city-built conference center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The center, which would embrace dining and meeting areas, along with a clubhouse serving the Sechrest 18 and Watson 9 golf courses, is envisioned as a companion facility for a privately constructed and operated hotel at the lake to be developed by Boulders Inn & Suites of Denison, Iowa. Backing for the $3.2 million hotel is also being provided by a group of local investors.
As currently envisioned, the new center would replace the existing golf course clubhouse and pro shop, which would be torn down.
- Mond Schuler, 13, a seventh-grader at Maryville Middle School, is the statewide middle school division winner of the third annual It Can Wait (no texting while driving) essay contest sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and AT&T.
The high school division winner is Sol Kim, 18, a senior from Liberty (Mo.) High School.
Schuler and Kim will each receive $500 in prize money in addition to a tour of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The winners will be recognized Nov. 17 during ceremonies in Columbia that will include attendance by MPA and AT&T representatives and Maryville Daily Forum Executive Editor Jim Fall.
Mond is the daughter of Craig and Tatiya Schuler, who own and operate the Simply Siam restaurant in downtown Maryville. Her essay was entered in the state contest after being submitted to the Daily Forum, an MPA member.