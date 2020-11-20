25 years ago
- The No. 1 and No. 2 box-office hits were not 40 miles away, but right here in the heart of Nodaway County.
The Missouri Twin Cinema is currently showing the top two grossing movies of the past weekend. Two weeks ago, the Missouri Twin started “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” and it opened as the top-grossing movie of the week.
Last Friday, the Missouri Twin captured the new James Bond flick, “Goldeneye,” No. 1, which was paired with the No. 2 film in the country, “Ace Ventura.” “Goldeneye” was the top movie this weekend, grossing $26.2 million, which is the third-best opening weekend this year behind “Ace Ventura” and “Batman Returns.” …
Jack South, owner of the Missouri Twin, said he is very excited about being able to break two No. 1 films the past couple of weekends and he is also pleased with the business it is generating.
“We’ve sold out ‘Ace Ventura’ two weekends in a row,” South said.
15 years ago
- The Maryville R-II School District recently earned the “Distinction in Performance” award from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that 178 districts will receive the coveted Distinction in Performance Award, which recognizes outstanding academic performance and consistent progress in the areas that are measured by the state’s school-accreditation standards: MAP test scores, ACT scores, attendance and dropout rates, etc.
“We were really thrilled to get the recognition of the hard work of the students, staff and parents of our school district,” Maryville R-II Superintendent Vickie Miller said. “This award really motivates us to keep working hard.”
- A truly unusual and unique business venture in Maryville is ending soon, and the store’s closing will leave a void in the town’s retail market.
The Outlet Store, located at the south end of the Mary Mart Shopping Center on Main Street, will close its doors on Saturday, Dec. 3, after over eight years in business.
“This is such a fun place,” said Carol Farrens, the store’s manager. “The customers have been very loyal, and I have gained so many friendships through this store. I hate to see it close.”
According to Mark Watkins, the store’s owner, the local retail market is not large enough to support such a store.
“We were looking at 2005 numbers very carefully, and we decided that if we had seen progress in the growth of the sales, we were going to continue the operation,” Watkins said. “It did grow, but it just didn’t grow enough.”
5 years ago
- Now it’s up to the people.
The Maryville City Council this week directed municipal staff to proceed with preparing language for two ballot questions set for the April 5, 2016, election, each of which will have a significant effect on the future of Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Citizens living inside the city limits who go to the polls that day will be asked to renew an existing half-cent sales tax that provides approximately half of the park’s $1.9 million annual budget. They will also vote yes or no on a new eighth-of-a-cent sales tax proposed for constructing a $4 million lakeside conference center.
If approved, both levies would stay on the books for 20 years.
- The Maryville Parks & Recreation Board has announced that Aaron Dobson has been selected as the quasi-independent city agency’s new director.
Dobson will be the seventh director since the Parks & Recreation Board was founded in 1972 and will succeed Rod Auxier, who is retiring Feb. 1 after 30 years of service.
Dobson holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate wellness and recreation from Northwest Missouri State University and currently serves as parks superintendent for the City of Rockwall, Texas, where he previously worked as recreation superintendent. He will begin his duties in Maryville on Feb. 2.
“We were fortunate to have several qualified applicants for the position,” said Board President Corey McVinua. “The Board feels that Aaron Dobson has the experience, qualifications, and personality to lead Maryville Parks & Recreation into the future.”