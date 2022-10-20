FILE: Downtown Trick or Treat
Buy Now

Children dressed in their Halloween costumes traverse the downtown Maryville sidewalks beckoning for treats and threatening tricks. This year’s event is set for Thursday, Oct. 27.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Throw on costumes and get ready fill candy buckets at the 27th annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with 68 participants passing out candy to families from around the county. Streets around the downtown area will be closed at 4 p.m. and participants and locals are asked to be cautious and watch for traffic, according to a press release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags