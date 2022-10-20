MARYVILLE, Mo. — Throw on costumes and get ready fill candy buckets at the 27th annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with 68 participants passing out candy to families from around the county. Streets around the downtown area will be closed at 4 p.m. and participants and locals are asked to be cautious and watch for traffic, according to a press release.
“This has been an amazing and fun event for 27 years,” Kathy Rice, organizer of the event, said. “We’re inviting families to come out and have a good time, rain or shine.”
Participants on the square include A Step Ahead Dance Company, Black Pony Brewing Co., Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice, Simply Siam, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, White Elm, Northwest Audio Visual and more.
Business such as A&G Restaurant, Bearcat Boogie, Elks Lodge, First Baptist Family Life Center, Maryville Chamber and Nodaway Economic Development, The Maryville Forum, The Rose Theatre, Shirley’s Realty and other will be passing out candy such off the square.
Other businesses and government officials from around the town will be spread out throughout the square passing out candy and hosting Trunk or Treats.