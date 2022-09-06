MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville has announced it will host Music Off Main a concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Downtown Pocket Park at the corner of Third and Main streets.
Music Off Main will feature country musician Royce Johns. An Iowa native, Johns has opened for Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. His most recent album “One Last Step” was released in 2020.
According to a news release, the show will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and guests are invited to bring, family, friends and lawn chairs to enjoy a free, relaxing evening of music. Yard games will also be provided for additional entertainment.
“Events like this are the reason that the pocket park was built,” Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison said in a statement, “Downtown Maryville is so excited to have a space to gather the community around our beautiful courthouse square and provide a variety of entertainment.”