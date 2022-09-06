Royce Johns

Royce Johns will perform at Music off Main on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Downtown Pocket Park.

 SUBMITTED BY ROYCE JOHNS

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville has announced it will host Music Off Main a concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Downtown Pocket Park at the corner of Third and Main streets.

Music Off Main will feature country musician Royce Johns. An Iowa native, Johns has opened for Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin. His most recent album “One Last Step” was released in 2020.

Music off Main
1
0
0
0
0

Tags