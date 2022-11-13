MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary are in full force crafting for their upcoming annual holiday bazaar.

The event, which raises money for nursing scholarships and to help obtain smaller equipment needed at Mosaic, will have various baked goods and Christmas décor available for purchase to help raise money. Decorations in the holiday sale include homemade wreaths, hand-painted cowbells, barn board decorations and more.

11-10 HolidayBazaar-2.jpg
Buy Now

Some of the hand-painted cowbells available for purchase at the holiday bazaar from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags