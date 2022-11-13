This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Cindy Carmichael, Kathy New, Cathy Barrman, Jane Schieber and Dianne VanVactor hold up some of the decorations available for purchase at the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Auxiliary annual holiday bazaar.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary are in full force crafting for their upcoming annual holiday bazaar.
The event, which raises money for nursing scholarships and to help obtain smaller equipment needed at Mosaic, will have various baked goods and Christmas décor available for purchase to help raise money. Decorations in the holiday sale include homemade wreaths, hand-painted cowbells, barn board decorations and more.
Chairman Jane Schieber said that in the past, the holiday bazaar has raised between $15,000-20,000 each year to use for the various equipment the auxiliary purchases. Last year, the money raised helped purchase a lift chair and put $3,000 into nursing scholarships.
Auxiliary members, which include Dianne VanVactor, Kathy New, Cindy Carmichael and Cathy Barmann, said people are welcome to drop off donations for the event the morning the events starts as well.
The holiday bazaar kicks off on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville lobby.