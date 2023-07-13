7-13 TSwift.jpg
Taylor Swift performs at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 7.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

I’ve always been a big connoisseur of concerts and music throughout my life. My first concert was Dierks Bentley years ago at Bearcat Stadium and I’ve continued to attend as I’ve gotten older.

I’ve seen artists such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, One Direction, George Strait, The Jonas Brothers, Miranda Lambert, The 1975 and more.

7-13 TSwfit.jpg
