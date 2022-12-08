This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to four willing local families opening their homes to the public, this year’s Under the Son Ministries Christmas Homes Tour offered four holiday-bedecked homes for ticketholders to ogle and pick up new decorating ideas.
“It was an awesome day!” exclaimed Donella Sherry, Under the Son Ministries co-founder. “We could not believe how many people participated in the tour.”
The nonprofit organization which supports Gethsemane Home in northern Thailand sold 238 tickets this year, far and away the most it has seen since the event’s inception in 2017. This year’s tour set a record, raising $4,760 to help the ministry.
“Many people made comments about the great day they were having and how they appreciate that we do this every year,” Sherry said.
Like in years past, on Saturday, the day before the tour, homeowners involved in the event got together to visit each other’s homes.
“That’s always a special time for all of them,” Sherry said. “The homeowners were all so glad they decided to participate this year.”
On Sunset Drive, Scott and Jayne McGinness opened the doors to their new home, showcasing spacious rooms with holiday highlights.
With many areas of interest in the decorated home, it was the back patio that drew much of the interest. With canvas wall panels secured with ropes, a large fireplace, one patio heater and a small fire pit, Scott wowed tourgoers when he told them the temperature was 73 degrees.
The Bowles home on Forest Street offered a peek into the family’s Christmastime décor which filled every nook and cranny, including a Nativity scene on the large jetted bathtub.
Downstairs near the viewing room and foosball table is a chalkboard wishing all a Merry Christmas. In the master bedroom one group of women were quite keen on a décor choice not related to the holiday: the hanging pendant light fixtures above the nightstands, which frees up space for more books, a phone or more holiday items.
On Bellows Drive, the Eubank home’s pristine whites contrast comfortably with black fixtures and pops of holiday color. The living room’s large black fireplace serves as a central focal point and had been completely rebuilt, according to two of Melinda’s aunts who answered the door and punched tickets.
Downstairs in a second kitchen area were several individually wrapped holiday snacks for tourers who were treated to Christmas-themed quilts, well-lit Christmas trees and even a Christmas-themed family puzzle on a table for all to help with.
In this large lower area of the home, a large group of women from Laura Street Baptist Church chatted with Melinda Eubank and found neat items of interest. Many peeked into the two downstairs restrooms loaded with decorations, while others took photos of décor ideas in the seating area. Traveling together in a large white van, group members told The Forum that they’re just a group of ladies who have fun together and enjoy Christmas décor.
Later at the Hayes home on Willow Drive, group members were wowed by the sheer size and amazing quality of one of the main level bathroom showers. Some even posed for photos with each other in it.
As if jumping from the pages of a magazine, each room of the Hayes home is embellished with Christmas accoutrements, furnishings and flair.
Several entire rooms are dedicated to specific themes or colors. The main dining room’s color is white. A main level bedroom is dedicated to an outdoors/ski theme. The kitchen and main living room offer a stylish and classic look including old signs from around town. One main floor bedroom offered a bright pink tree and corresponding smaller purple, foil trees.
Teresa Hayes told The Forum that it takes her several weeks to complete the home’s Christmas spectacle — though some people listening openly scoffed, telling her that setting the scene in her home must take much longer.
Hayes told them that it’s safely storing each item away for next year that takes the most time.
The seventh annual Christmas Homes Tour is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, according to Sherry. She and her husband Steve are already working to secure homes for next year’s event.