MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to four willing local families opening their homes to the public, this year’s Under the Son Ministries Christmas Homes Tour offered four holiday-bedecked homes for ticketholders to ogle and pick up new decorating ideas.

“It was an awesome day!” exclaimed Donella Sherry, Under the Son Ministries co-founder. “We could not believe how many people participated in the tour.”

IMG_6777.jpg
Scott McGinness, left, talks with Christmas Homes Tour attendees on Sunday on his back patio.
IMG_6816.jpg
McCoy Bowles, 12, punches a ticket during the Christmas Homes Tour on Sunday, Dec. 4 on Forest Street.
IMG_6856.jpg
Melinda Eubank, center, talks with Christmas Homes Tourgoers on Sunday at her home.
IMG_6937.jpg
