BROWNVILLE, Iowa — The Brownville Concert Series announced it will present critically acclaimed actor, singer, storyteller, Tim Connell alongside Musical Director, James Followell.

According to a news release, the evening’s program will invite the audience to take a journey with him as he celebrates his Irish heritage and his ancestors who ventured to America. Then on to celebrate the spirit and soul of America through the American Songbook, classic folk, Broadway and other traditional tunes.

