BROWNVILLE, Iowa — The Brownville Concert Series announced it will present critically acclaimed actor, singer, storyteller, Tim Connell alongside Musical Director, James Followell.
According to a news release, the evening’s program will invite the audience to take a journey with him as he celebrates his Irish heritage and his ancestors who ventured to America. Then on to celebrate the spirit and soul of America through the American Songbook, classic folk, Broadway and other traditional tunes.
The show will be in cabaret at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.
Connell is an accomplished performer whose work spans the stage, small screen and cabaret stages. He has performed on Broadway, Off-and-Off-Off Broadway, national and international tours and regional theaters across the U.S.
Followell has performed as a pianist/musical director in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s/54 Below, Vaudeville Theater in London and more.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $16 for students. Purchase them online at brownvilleconcertseries.com, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331.