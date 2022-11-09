BROWNVILLE, Neb. — The Brownville Concert Series has announced that KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan will perform in this year’s Christmas Gala.
This year’s show, themed “White Christmas,” will feature music from the holiday classic as well as many other beloved movie and Broadway holiday tunes, a news release from the organization said.
The performers will be in concert on Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. A holiday wine bar and desserts will be served prior to the shows.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for students. Purchase them online at brownvilleconcertseries.com, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. Dates are subject to change with the most recent information available on the website. The Nebraska Arts Council a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
KT Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012, according to the release. She starred in the Broadway revival of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created there, “Rhyme, Women and Song,” was presented on PBS/WNET 13 and her award-winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar was filmed for PBS from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Besides regular appearances in such New York venues as The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Birdland, she starts annually in The Pheasantry in London and has been showcased at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Spoleto Festival, Chichester Festival, CLUB RaYé in Paris and The Adelaide Festival in Australia. She guest started on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” recorded six albums on the DRG label, was the star vocalist on two tours of China with The Manhattan Symphonie and was twice named one of “The Top 100 Irish Americans” by Irish America magazine.
Jeff Harnar has won multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Awards and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas.
Harnar’s televised PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with Music Director Alex Rybeck and “Remember: Songs of the Holidays” with KT Sullivan (both filmed at The Brownville Concert Hall), American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim” co-starring KT Sullivan, and Michael Feinstein’s “Live from NJPAC.” Jeff toured with Shauna Hicks in their Symphony Pops Concert “I Got Rhythm: Mickey & Judy’s Hollywood.” Jeff’s fifth solo album was released worldwide by PS Classics in June 2022. The album, I Know Things Now (My Life in Sondheim’s Words), features a 20-piece orchestra conducted by jazz virtuoso Jon Weber.
Harnar is also a BroadwayWorld, MAC and Bistro Award winning Director. He has directed critically acclaimed shows for Tovah Feldshuh, Rita Gardner, among many others.
Todd Murray has emerged as a notable interpreter of standards, newer material, and his own originals. Blessed with a deep baritone voice, Todd is an intimate performer who excels on romantic ballads, swings at every tempo, and does justice to the lyrics that he sings.
After graduating college, Todd performed regularly at Opryland USA, spent six months singing at Disneyland in Tokyo, and did summer stock theatre in Pennsylvania. He moved to New York, performed many roles at Paper Mill Playhouse including the lead in Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers,” and was in the first Broadway touring company of “The Secret Garden.”
“I did a production of ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ It was there that I met Dennis McCarthy, who arranged and conducted the music for my first two CDs, ‘When I Sing Low’ and ‘Stardust & Swing,’” he said.
Stacy Sullivan appeared in numerous film, commercial, and television projects in Hollywood, (memorably creating the role of Sissel Jorgensen on the award-winning series, “Christy,” starring Tyne Daly) but career took a backseat to children for many years, leading her to keep the musical drive alive by recording five, critically acclaimed, self-produced albums.
With a move to New York in 2012, career dreams took flight in the creation of “It’s a Good Day-
A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee,” the live show and recording that would change her life. Stephen Holden of The New York Times referred to her performance as “spellbinding,” “darkly sultry” and “compelling.”