Brownville Concert Series

KT Sullivan, and Jeff Harnar, top left and right, along with Todd Murray, and Stacy Sulivan, bottom left and right, will be performing in “White Christmas” during the Brownville Concert Series.

BROWNVILLE, Neb. — The Brownville Concert Series has announced that KT Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, Todd Murray and Stacy Sullivan will perform in this year’s Christmas Gala.

This year’s show, themed “White Christmas,” will feature music from the holiday classic as well as many other beloved movie and Broadway holiday tunes, a news release from the organization said.

