MARYVILLE, Mo. — Deanna Bowers will be the guest speaker at the Maryville Public Library’s free adult program Thursday evening.
According to an email from Adult Programs Assistant Annie Arvidson, Bowers has been a registered dietitian since 2009 and has been working as a community dietitian for 12 years. For eight years, she worked at Hy-Vee, helping community members select food products, work toward weight loss goals, manage food allergies and more. Currently, Bowers works at the Nodaway County Health Department, assisting with the WIC program and nutrition services, and works at Northwest Missouri State University as the campus dining dietitian. She said she loves all those roles, but also food and fitness as well.