MARYVILLE, Mo. — The annual Art, Rhythm and Brews fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m.
The event raises money for the Maryville Public Art Committee.
Held downtown, this year’s fundraiser will feature live music, regional wine tasting, craft beers, food tastings from local restaurants and a homegrown brew tent.
Tickets are available at the gate for $30, or early bird tickets are available online through Friday for $25.
More information is available through the committee’s Facebook page.