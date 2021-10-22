ARB 10-22-21
Patrons sampled food from local vendors, along with wine and craft beers from around the region at the Art, Rhythm and Brews fundraising event in 2019. This year's event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The annual Art, Rhythm and Brews fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m.

The event raises money for the Maryville Public Art Committee.

Held downtown, this year’s fundraiser will feature live music, regional wine tasting, craft beers, food tastings from local restaurants and a homegrown brew tent.

Tickets are available at the gate for $30, or early bird tickets are available online through Friday for $25.

More information is available through the committee’s Facebook page.

