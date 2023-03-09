MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville R-II student actors will take the stage on March 17, 18 and 19 to breathe life into a single-scene comedy filled with quick-witted, fast-paced humor in “12 Incompetent Jurors,” by Ian McWethy.

A parody of the classic intense courtroom drama “12 Angry Men” by Reginald Rose concerning the jury of a homicide trial, McWethy’s play follows the 12 people inside a jury room deciding a case involving a man who admits he abducted half a dozen cats.

IMG_9692.jpg
Maryville High School actor Isaiah Schieber raises his hand as the lone vote against  during rehearsal of the first scene of “12 Incompetent Jurors,” on Tuesday evening. The production is set to open Friday, March 17 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
