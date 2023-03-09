This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Maryville High School actor Wesley Ware emotes during Tuesday's rehearsal of the first scene of “12 Incompetent Jurors,” on Tuesday evening. The production is set to open Friday, March 17 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Maryville High School actor Isaiah Schieber raises his hand as the lone vote against during rehearsal of the first scene of “12 Incompetent Jurors,” on Tuesday evening. The production is set to open Friday, March 17 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville R-II student actors will take the stage on March 17, 18 and 19 to breathe life into a single-scene comedy filled with quick-witted, fast-paced humor in “12 Incompetent Jurors,” by Ian McWethy.
A parody of the classic intense courtroom drama “12 Angry Men” by Reginald Rose concerning the jury of a homicide trial, McWethy’s play follows the 12 people inside a jury room deciding a case involving a man who admits he abducted half a dozen cats.
Throughout the play, it is explained that video footage exists of said abduction along with some eyewitnesses.
Director Jacqui Conn told The Forum that the play is a true farce.
“People like a funny show,” she said, continuing that this play was an opportunity for the students take on a classic, while still performing something funny.
She said there are numerous callbacks to the original play — walking out the length of an apartment, for example. One juror holds up the entire deliberation process.
“There are several things from the original that they’ve parodied in this,” Conn said. “... But even if you haven’t seen ‘12 Angry Men,’ it’s still humorous and entertaining on its own.”
Senior Cassidy Kline is portraying Juror No. 10, and she said the character is fun without having too many lines, which is just right for the final play of her high school career.
“There are definitely some (roles) that are fun to play, but have way more of a commitment, but I kind of like this level,” she said.
She also said this one will be fun for audience members, maybe more so than others the school has produced. The characters are quite funny and the little idiosyncrasies that the actors have developed make the scene an entertaining one to watch. From acting cold, to leaning back in chairs, and even the use of accents, these actors have gone all in to infuse humor and motion into the scene.
One difficulty, she noted, is keeping up the pace. Because the setting doesn’t change, actors are required to inject the humor through well-timed physical reactions to how lines are said. While her own character doesn’t move around a lot, she said there are others who do, which helps keep the play moving.
Reflecting on her high school acting career, Kline said she has enjoyed her theater experience at Maryville, but is ready for it to be over.
“It’s been a lot of time and commitment,” she said. “It’s sad that it’s ending, but I’m definitely ready. I feel like I’ve done the whole thing.”
Kline was cast in every play and musical she tried out for at the school.
“It’s a great program and I think it’s great for whatever level that you’re at, whether you’re wanting to just start, or you’ve been doing MYP (Maryville Young Players) the whole time you’ve been a kid,” she said. “There’s opportunities for every level.”
Senior Lily Hansen described her character, Juror No. 7, as a “greasy gamer girl,” who is always trying to make friends, but no one really likes her. Her vote is always with the majority.
Hansen’s high school theater career included “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Nooses Off.”
Due to other commitments, she also helped out as tech crew during last semester’s “Seussical the Musical.”
Unable to name a favorite role of her high school career because “they all had pros and cons,” Hansen said she too is not really sad about it coming to a close.
Nearing the end of rehearsals, she said, is always the most fun time of a production for her.
“Toward the end it picks up, we all get really into it and get encouraged, more into our character,” Hansen said. “Mrs. Conn is pretty great and she does a lot for us.”
Tickets cost $5 and may be purchased online by visiting bit.ly/12incompetentjurors, or at the door one hour before showtime. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.