MARYVILLE, Mo. — David Easterla is a proud supporter of all swimming activities and last week presented two local swimmers with the first award of its kind, the Dr. David Easterla Annual Sharks Swimmers of the Year Award.
Jaidaci Wilmes, 13, and Nino Coniglio, 17, swimmers on the Maryville Sharks Swim Team, received the inaugural award on Friday just outside the Maryville Aquatic Center.
Easterla told the two some of the many reasons they were selected for the award: their dedication, dependability, training and cooperation. He said as longtime members of the Sharks Swim Team, their passion shows through while they are in the water.
“I know you really have that because I’ve watched you swim at a lot of your meets,” Easterla told the award recipients.
He continued noting that the pair achieves the goals they set with positive focus, a good mindset and achieving success in a sportsmanlike manner.
Wilmes, who has been with the team for nine years, said she really enjoys being on the team.
“I enjoy swimming with the people,” she said. “It’s just really fun to me. … I win and that’s what makes me happy that I win for the team.”
Wilmes, a Maryville Middle School student, said the award surprised her and that it is very neat to be recognized. She can be a part of the Sharks team until she graduates high school and plans to continue swimming for several more years.
“The team is amazing; the coaches work really hard to get us to where we need to be to be a good swimmer,” she said.
Coniglio, a Maryville High School student has been swimming since he was 7 — so going on 10 years.
“I enjoy having a team that I’ve been on for a long time, people I know really well,” he said. “I’ve kind of grown up alongside (them). I enjoy the sport of swimming especially the way it’s formatted in this organization.”
Noting that he has one year left, Coniglio said he intends to see it through, because of how much he enjoys the sport.
“I’m not sure how to describe it well enough, I really enjoy being in the water … the way it feels,” he said. “Out of all the swim teams I’ve been on — this includes the year-round teams that I’ve been on — I think that the Sharks, I enjoy being on this team the most because the people I’ve been around. … It’s like a family almost.”
Easterla said the sport overall is a tremendous outlet for youths to stay active while also staying out of trouble.
“The more publicity we can get involving youngsters getting swimming the better and it’s so healthy,” he said.