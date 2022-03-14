MARYVILLE, Mo. — Hosted as a reminder of the importance of early literacy development, even before formal learning begins, the Maryville Public Library’s Early Literacy Night saw more than 200 children in attendance on March 1.
Library Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo said the event featured a visit from popular television character Bluey, songs, stories, activities, a gently used book exchange and pizza donated by the Maryville Pizza Hut.
Several area educators and volunteers collaborated for the event, including Maryville Head Start, Maryville Parents as Teachers, Nodaway-Holt Parents As Teachers, the Leet Center Infant/Toddler Daycare, the Leet Center Preschool, St. Gregory’s Preschool and Sigma Society.
Parents who attended the event registered for their choice of prize baskets after completing the activities at each station listed on a card, Argo noted.
Winners of the prize baskets included: Margo Leightman, Lauren Layman, Kimber Lewis, Annisytn Schebaum and Mariah Shipley.
The library hosts an infant/toddler story time for newborns to 5-year-olds. Story time takes place at 9:45 a.m. every Tuesday and at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. MPL also hosts a preschool story time for kids ages 2-6 at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.