Before heading out on the road, remember to buckle up. The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious, patient and use good judgment behind the wheel.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missourians hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with loved ones this week, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious, patient and use good judgment behind the wheel. Impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speeds, and increased traffic are just a few of the concerns that can accompany holiday travel.

The night before Thanksgiving, sometimes referred to as Blackout Wednesday, has become a popular night for outings at bars, which can result in heavy drinking.

