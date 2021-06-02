MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Docudrama committee has awarded two scholarships this year to two regional seniors.
According to a news release, this will be the final year for the scholarship program. Program director Holly Kay Cronk attributed the end of the program to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an inability to gain new members and sponsors.
She noted it was a “heartbreaking decision.”
Winners of this year’s scholarships are Sara Doolittle of Albany, Missouri, a graduating senior from Albany High School and Tate Welch of Grant City, a graduating senior from Worth County High School.
Doolittle plans to become a certified Nurse Midwife and was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Welch receives a $500 scholarship and plans to pursue a pre-med education in the fall.