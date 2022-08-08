MARYVILLE, Mo. — For more than 36 years, Dr. Pat Dawson and Dr. Jane Dawson have been at the heart of Maryville’s health care ministry. Although the couple has retired, they are finding ways to continue to support the patients, caregivers and community through the St. Francis Foundation, a news release mentioned.
The Dawsons are joining the 32nd annual St. Francis Classic to support the needs of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Maternity.
“When I came, the OB department was already busy. The hospital didn’t have an OB/GYN, and I was the first and only one north of St. Joseph,” Jane said. “I eventually built a practice and things continued to get busier. We learned to make do with what we had for the most part, but with so much time and progress in medicine, along with so many patients being cared for, updates are essential. Our community deserves this.”
Growing up in Nebraska City, Nebraska, the Dawsons loved the small-town, Midwest life. While they intended to move back to Nebraska after Pat fulfilled his commitment to the National Health Service in Maryville, the outpouring of support from the community changed their minds, and they decided to stay and practice medicine, a press release noted.
The Dawsons say they were blessed by all the people who helped them raise their children while caring for the community.
“Our kids grew up on chocolate milk and cookies in the doctor’s lounge where they waited while we did rounds,” Jane said. “There were many times they came in with us in the middle of the night while Pat helped me with an emergency cesarean or complicated delivery. The kids would sleep in the van and the ER nurses would keep an eye on them.”
Being a small-town physician certainly isn’t for everyone. From always being on call to patients having your home phone number — the Dawsons made it their life’s work.
“It wasn’t unusual to stop by the pharmacy while at Hy-Vee or Easter’s to leave a prescription that someone in the parking lot stopped you for because they had run out,” Pat said.
The Dawsons recall there was always someone there to show them how their new baby had grown. They loved hearing kids point and say, “there’s Dr. Pat, he’s my doctor. I just love him.” The couple has noted that there’s a degree of trust and understanding when doctors and patients know each other on such a personal level.
“By the time we retired, most of the patients were friends and you looked forward to seeing them and catching up,” Jane said.
The Dawsons have four children, Abby Geis, Ph.D. of Immunology, currently doing research at John’s Hopkins; Pete Dawson, MD, Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Kelli Moore, interventional radiologist at the University of Missouri; and Suzi Decker, who works at home as a mother of four and a part-time librarian in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They are also blessed with nine grandchildren. Along with their children and grandchildren, they will always say the hospital caregivers are their extended family, according to the release.
“Nearly everyone who works at the medical center in Maryville is part of the community,” the Dawsons said. “They are caring for their friends and family. They work hard. They work beyond the paycheck. Most could make more money working elsewhere but they choose to work here and make a difference. They are smart and resourceful, making the most of what they have to work with. The work they do matters. Our community matters.”