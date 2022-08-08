Dawsons

Dr. Jane Dawson and Dr. Pat Dawson served for more than 36 years in health care in Maryville before retiring. The couple will continue to support the community through the St. Francis Foundation by joining the 32nd Annual St. Francis Classic to support the needs of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Maternity.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER - MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For more than 36 years, Dr. Pat Dawson and Dr. Jane Dawson have been at the heart of Maryville’s health care ministry. Although the couple has retired, they are finding ways to continue to support the patients, caregivers and community through the St. Francis Foundation, a news release mentioned.

The Dawsons are joining the 32nd annual St. Francis Classic to support the needs of the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Maternity.

