ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show will return to Civic Arena on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, this time featuring Roger Sigler, of Antler Dogs out of Smithville, Missouri, who will present seminars and judge a deer shed competition.
According to a news release, show organizers are planning for more than 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor with dealers from six states.
Sigler, an expert in training dogs to find deer sheds, will host seminars on Saturday and judge a deer shed contest.
Guests are invited to bring their deer sheds found in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas in the 2021 season. Winners and cash prizes will be awarded in two categories: Largest Typical Shed and Largest Non-Typical Shed. In both categories, the prize is $50 for first place, $35 for second place and $25 for third place. There is no fee to enter the contest and entries must be delivered to the show by noon on Saturday with judging at 3 p.m.
“In addition to the focus on deer sheds, the December show will also have a Christmas feel,” said Kevin Hummer, show promoter. “A lot of people will be shopping for gifts and protection for their family members, and many will be looking for a gift for themselves.”
The show plans to feature hundreds of tables full of new and old guns, knives, ammo, gun parts, reloading supplies, holsters and other safety related products at discounted prices.
Attendees also will have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win an Osprey scope.
The public is invited to bring their guns and trade with dealers, noted a news release.
For individuals interested in selling or swapping any weapons or guns, law enforcement officers will be at the entrance inspecting those weapons as consumers enter the building.
The event is sponsored by Rolling Hills Auto Plaza and Brothers Arms.
Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Admission is $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 through 12.