MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 2022 Loess Hills District Cub Scout Day Camp was held June 16-18 at the Nodaway County Community Building, Beal Park and the Maryville Aquatic Center, according to a press release.
Eight packs from around the district attended this year’s camp, the theme of which was “Wild Wild West.”
Activities included making leather stamping, leather branding, making drums and harmonicas and playing croquet. The leather station was led by Jason Brown and Kevan Evans, while making drums and harmonicas was led by Nick Sowards, and croquet was led by Sara Bax and Travis Husing.
Each den put on a skit for the audience as part of a campfire program that also included dancing from the Mic-O-Say Tribe.
And that was just Day 1. The second night was family night, which included water rockets and a visit from the Maryville Fire and Police Departments, the Nodaway County Ambulance District and Aaron Brown with the National Guard. Cub Scouts and their families had a cookout and then swam at the Aquatic Center.
On the final day, Scouts made rope and ran through an obstacle course with Jacob and Johnathan Chittum, Mikayla Herrod and John Campbell; carved soap and mined gold with Sarah Ware and Paul Rybolt; slid down a 72-inch water slide; used BB guns with Lee Campbell; sling shots with Tim Vette; and archery with Matt Schlueter.
A special program after lunch saw cowboy Kelly Johnson bring a stagecoach and a team of horses. Johnson gave each Scout a ride in the stagecoach while Tom Downing and Julie Robertson provided some western music for the ride.
“We couldn’t have had a successful day camp without the amazing volunteer staff, leaders, parents and sponsors,” said Sarah Husing, camp director; Cathy Rybolt, program director; and Brian Stephenson, camp advisor, in the press release. They also noted that Scouts from Troops 74, 75, 88 and 190 helped the station leaders with activity stations.
Anyone interested in joining Cub Scouts may call the Pony Express Council at 816-233-1351.