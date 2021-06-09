CLARINDA, Iowa — The Cowboy Church will host a concert on the Clarinda courthouse square on June 13.
The event will feature the Cowboy Church Band, The Voice runner-up Emily Ann Roberts, and Grammy-nominated High Road to Nashville.
The Page County Cattlemen will start grilling at 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 6:30 p.m.
“We can’t wait to come back and join in on the fun evening coming up!” Sarah Davison, leader of High Road from Nashville, said in a news release. “The Page County Cattlemen will be grilling and honestly, it will just be really good to have a live, in-person concert after such a long year of not being able to do concerts.”
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the group to cancel more than 70 concerts last year. This year, High Road from Nashville plans to return to a normal schedule with concerts at Joey + Rory’s Barn, Homestead Hall, Silver Dollar City and the Ark Encounter. The group also will perform with Jason Crabb and go on a Norwegian Christmas tour.
The Cowboy Church concert also will feature Emily Ann Roberts. Roberts recently played the Grand Ole Opry stage.
“We hope to have a great time, and we are so glad to get to do something like this,” the release noted. “It’s events like this that bring the community together and bring glory and thanks to God. We hope it will be a wonderful night!”
The family event is free to the public. It will include a freewill offering.
In the event of precipitation, the church will use Wibholm Hall on the Page County Fairgrounds as a rainout location.
For more information, visit the Clarinda Cowboy Church’s Facebook page.