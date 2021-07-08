MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host its annual Concert in the Park series at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Donaldson Westside Park.
The event is returning after its cancellation last year, due to the COVID-19 health crisis. However, the Concert in the Park series will look a little different this year.
The series will be condensed into a single music-filled day with performances from Brady Reed, Love Notes and Tyler Folkerts.
According to Maryville Parks and Recreation’s website, Brady Reed is a Northwest Missouri State University alumnus who works as a singer, teacher and realtor in the Kansas City area.
Reed received a theatre and communications degree from Northwest and has since worked as an actor, artist and barista in New York City, as well as a teaching assistant in Maryville, Kansas City, Omaha and New York City.
Reed’s musical interests include country, rock, blues and musical theatre.
The Love Notes are compromised of couple Max and Chloe Hill.
The Hills both studied vocal music education at Northwest.
They have been making music together since their marriage in 2019. MPR’s website said the couple posts their music on Instagram @maxandchloehill. They also lead their church worship team and perform at coffee shops in Kansas City.
In May 2020, the Hills started working for The Navigators, a campus ministry at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
At Concerts in the Park, the Love Notes will perform original songs, as well as Indie, pop and folk covers.
Tyler Folkerts is a country music artist from northwest Missouri.
In college, Folkerts started posting song covers on YouTube. Over the past seven years, his videos have received three million views. According to MPR’s website, Folkerts’ biggest success so far was being a final competitor on Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice.
Folkerts has since traveled the Midwest performing at concerts.
This year’s vendors include Sonrisers Popcorn, Snowie, Relax and Unwind, The Enchilada Lady, Backyard Vine & Wine and Hy-Vee.
This year’s sponsors are Hy-Vee, Shirley’s Realty, Twaddle Realty, Nodaway Valley Bank, Nodaway County Services, Rapid Elite and Wells Bank.
The event is presented by Tri-State Ford Lincoln, A&M Amusements and NorthwestCell.