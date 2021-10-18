CONCEPTION, Mo. — Conception Seminary College will present its annual theater production, entitled “A Bagful of Fables,” by Robert R. Lehan in the St. Michael Hall Gymnasium on its campus in Conception.
The show will go on at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. According to a news release, the play will feature uniquely performed fables of “The Fox and the Crow,” “The Fox and the Grapes,” “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” and “The Sun and the Wind.”
Aesop will run the show by pulling the scripts out of his messenger bag and assigning roles to actors. These actors will then “magically” learn their lines as they hold scripts to their foreheads. Vocal music and sound effects will be performed by a Greek chorus to provide audience engagement.
According to a press release, the play will entertain audience members of all ages with witty banter, playful bickering and live stage action.
This adaptation was a third prize winner of the Beverly Hills Theater Guild’s Marilyn Hall Award.
It is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. in Denver, Colorado, according to the news release.
Admission is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under get in free. No reservations are needed, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call Brother Cyprian Langlois, director of drama at Conception Seminary College, at 660-944-2837 or email cyprian@conception.edu.