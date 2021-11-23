CONCEPTION, Mo. — In just over two years, Conception Abbey and Seminary College met their original $14.5 million goal for the Brothers Living in Unity campaign, which is intended to strengthen unity and faith within the entire community.
According to a press release, this campaign was launched to construct a new seminary residence hall and to grow the Monastic Retirement Endowment, which cares for the needs of retired monks who have devoted their lives in service to the Lord.
“In the last two years, we have been the humble recipients of more than $14.5 million toward our Brothers Living in Unity endeavor to build a new seminary residence hall and increase the monastic retirement endowment,” said Rev. Benedict Neenan, abbot of Conception Abbey. “With the help of gracious donors, we met our primary campaign goal more quickly than we ever have before.”
A press release noted Conception Seminary College has officially launched a signature phase to sign off on the Brothers Living in Unity campaign.
In the spring of 2021, construction of Good Shepherd Hall, a new seminary residence hall, began. As construction is underway, the college plans to make additions and alterations to the original design.
Their goal is to raise an additional $2.5 million to cover these adjustments to Good Shepherd Hall, including a generator, retaining wall and private bathrooms. The funds will also go toward increases in material costs due to the pandemic. Material shortages have raised the total cost beyond the original estimates from three years ago, a news release stated.
“This building is no ordinary dorm, but a true house of formation where roommates and classmates become friends and eventually brothers, growing together as men of communion preparing to be shepherds of the Catholic Church,” said Rev. Victor Schinstock, president-rector of Conception Seminary College. “The care given to the construction of this new building is a sign of our commitment to the church and her future priests.”
Leaders at the college have reported an encouraging response to their campaign outreach, which led them to increase the scale of the project.
According to a press release, much thought has been given to the design of Good Shepherd Hall. The layout will allow the seminarians to gather on each floor and in common spaces, the chapel and the laundry room.
“These new additions will allow us to better fulfill our mission of priestly formation. Completing this project properly enables us to house all seminarians under one roof, further strengthening our formation program,” Schinstock said.
For more information, visit campaign.conceptionabbey.org.