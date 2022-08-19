CONCEPTION, Mo. — The Brothers Living in Unity campaign at Conception Abbey has passed the halfway mark on the way to its $2.5 million signature-phase goal that is part of an overall $17 million campaign goal.
The campaign is down to the final $900,000 left to raise, a news release from the Abbey said.
“We launched our signature phase nine months ago to help us complete our campaign,” said the Rev. Victor Schinstock, president-rector of Conception Seminary College, in a statement. “Thanks to the generous prayers and support we have received from our friends and donors, we are in the home stretch of this project.”
The Abbey’s Brothers Living in Unity campaign began in spring 2019 with one overarching purpose: to help the entire community live in greater unity with one another in faith, the news release said. The endeavor was launched to construct a new seminary residence hall — strengthening Conception’s formation program — and to build up the Monastic Retirement Endowment to care for the needs of retired monks.
Good Shepherd Hall, the new residence hall, has been designed to bring seminarians together under one roof in a residence that provides for their physical and spiritual needs. This includes a new chapel furnished by the priests of Conception’s home diocese, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, and a statue of Christ the Good Shepherd to inspire future priests in shepherding the Lord’s flock.
The Abbey is finalizing the details of Good Shepherd Hall and preparing for seminarians to move into the new building this fall. The construction of Good Shepherd Hall has had its share of challenges, the news release noted, from increases in material costs, construction labor shortages and supply chain issues to rainy spring and summer seasons.
“As we prepare to move into this new building, we recognize the care and support that have made it possible,” Schinstock said. “This shows us the faith alive in the Church. God has been at work in every detail of this project, which will yield an abundant harvest. His grace indeed surrounds us.”
The $900,000 left to raise will help to cover the remaining costs needed to complete the student dormitory, specifically the generator, retaining wall, stained glass windows in the chapel and a few other details.
“We thank God for the many blessings we have received and ask for your continued prayers and support as we move towards the completion of this campaign,” Schinstock said.