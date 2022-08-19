Good Shepherd Hall

Good Shepherd Hall, a new residence hall under construction at Conception Abbey, is nearly complete with only $900,000 left to raise. The remaining funds will help to cover the cost of a generator, retaining wall, stained glass windows in the chapel and a few other items.

 SUBMITTED BY CONCEPTION ABBEY

CONCEPTION, Mo. — The Brothers Living in Unity campaign at Conception Abbey has passed the halfway mark on the way to its $2.5 million signature-phase goal that is part of an overall $17 million campaign goal.

The campaign is down to the final $900,000 left to raise, a news release from the Abbey said.

