MARYVILLE, Mo. — The North American Trail Ride Conference plans to hold a competitive trail riding clinic and leisure division ride the weekend of May 22-23, at the Mozingo Lake Equestrian RV Park.
According to a news release, clinic participants will learn how to bring trail riding enjoyment to a whole new level through competitive trail riding. Hands-on instruction will be provided by some of the best trail riders in the four-state region, the release noted. The event goals are to increase awareness about NATRC and competitive trail riding, enhance the partnership between riders and their horses, and to showcase the equine camping facilities and horse trails at Mozingo Lake.
“NATRC is a nonprofit organization that provides distance competitive trail rides for riders of all equine breeds and from all disciplines,” ride manager John Zeliff explained. “For 60 years, through these rides, we have been educating and informing horse owners about how to care for and manage horses ridden over long distances. The competitors are friendly, welcoming, and helpful to new contestants. In addition, NATRC is offering a free membership to all first-time members in 2021.”
A NATRC competitive trail ride covers a measured and marked distance within a specified window of time. The judging begins at the preliminary examination and ends at the final examination one or two days later. Judges evaluate the equines (horses, ponies and mules) on condition, soundness and trail manners. They evaluate the riders on horsemanship as it applies to trail riding and caring for a horse naturally (without drugs or artificial appliances) during and after a day on the trail. The emphasis is on education, safety and sportsmanship in a fun, family-oriented environment.
Event schedule
The Mozingo clinic will start with a rider check-in at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 22. Unmounted instruction will begin at 10 a.m.
In the afternoon participants will complete a short ride of 3-5 miles with mentors and learn the basics of timing their ride and other trail expectations. Participants will ride winding lakeside trails that feature a mix of rolling and flat terrain.
“This is your opportunity to learn before you compete,” the release noted.
A Leisure Division CTR will be offered both Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The distance for these rides will be 10 to 12 miles at a pace of approximately 3.75 mph. There will be one Pulse and Respiration check and three to five judging observations. The trails are barefoot friendly for horses.
This ride is NATRC sanctioned and NATRC members will earn points toward regional yearend awards and mileage. Teams will be scored and placed, first through sixth.
For clinic and ride details follow this link natrcr6.org/schedule/ and click on Mozingo Clinic and Ride to view the clinic and ride information page and to sign up.
For more information, email john@springvalleycarriages.com or call 660-562-8878.