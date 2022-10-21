MARYVILLE, Mo. — The inaugural “For the Girls” Breast Cancer Awareness community event on Oct. 11 was a huge success, according to an email from Kelsi Meyer, community relations manager at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Early last week, Mosaic mammographer Teresa Davison and radiology scheduler Sherry Ackman-Nelson provided their services to help more than 40 women schedule a mammography appointment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags