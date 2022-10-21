MARYVILLE, Mo. — The inaugural “For the Girls” Breast Cancer Awareness community event on Oct. 11 was a huge success, according to an email from Kelsi Meyer, community relations manager at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Early last week, Mosaic mammographer Teresa Davison and radiology scheduler Sherry Ackman-Nelson provided their services to help more than 40 women schedule a mammography appointment.
Bridget Kenny, community health liaison, also provided education regarding breast cancer awareness information to many community members.
“There was a great turnout on a beautiful day,” noted Meyer. “‘For the Girls’ provided a fun spin on an awareness and prevention event by partnering with several local businesses to make it a complete girls day out type of feel.”
Several businesses offered their wares and refreshments throughout the event. Local community members were also invited to participate in gentle flow yoga led by RaeAnn Hatfield.
According to Meyer, many local businesses and caregivers are looking forward to making this a recurring event in the coming years.