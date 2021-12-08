MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation’s annual Breakfast in Whoville will be held at 8:30 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Maryville Community Center.
Story time with Mrs. Claus, crafts and a pancake and sausage breakfast will be on offer, along with a photo op with Santa and an appearance from the Grinch.
Online pre-registration is required and available at mpr.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs.
All online registration tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.
Anyone with questions about the event may call 660-562-2923.