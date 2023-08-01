Forum/TT Columnists - Jack Hunsucker

Jack  Hunsucker

Environmental Health Specialist

Nodaway County Health Dept.

The Nodaway County Health Center encourages everyone to enjoy the many attractions available throughout the county, whether it be camping, boating, fishing, hiking or an outdoor concert, but we also want everyone to be aware Missouri is home to a large number of ticks, which means tick-borne diseases can pose a risk to persons who work or play outdoors.

Symptoms from tick-borne diseases typically begin within two weeks of a bite from an infected tick, and for most people include a sudden fever, body aches and headache. If these symptoms occur following a tick bite or even after exposure to a tick habitat, be sure to inform your health care provider.

