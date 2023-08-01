The Nodaway County Health Center encourages everyone to enjoy the many attractions available throughout the county, whether it be camping, boating, fishing, hiking or an outdoor concert, but we also want everyone to be aware Missouri is home to a large number of ticks, which means tick-borne diseases can pose a risk to persons who work or play outdoors.
Symptoms from tick-borne diseases typically begin within two weeks of a bite from an infected tick, and for most people include a sudden fever, body aches and headache. If these symptoms occur following a tick bite or even after exposure to a tick habitat, be sure to inform your health care provider.
Not all ticks transmit diseases and not all tick bites lead to illness. Still, the best way to protect yourself and your family from the diseases carried by ticks is to avoid their bites.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommends the following precautions to prevent tick bites:
- Use an insect repellent with a minimum of 20 percent DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus. For children under 3 years of age, do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus and do not use DEET products on infants under two months of age. Always apply and re-apply repellents according to product directions.
- When possible, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants. Light-colored clothing will make it easier to see ticks that are crawling on you while outdoors.
- Avoid brushy areas, tall grass and leaf litter. Try to stay in the center of trails while hiking.
Check for ticks while outdoors and again after returning from the outdoors. If possible, you should change your clothes and shower soon after spending time outside.
If you find an attached tick, remove it promptly. The longer it is attached the greater the risk of infection. To remove ticks:
- Using tweezers, grasp tick near its mouth and as close to your skin as possible.
- Pull tick firmly, straight out, away from skin. Do not jerk or twist the tick.
- Do NOT use alcohol, matches, liquid soap or petroleum jelly to remove a tick.
- Wash your hands and the bite site with soap and water after the tick is removed. Apply an antiseptic to the bite site.
Despite the presence of ticks, everyone can enjoy the great outdoors by taking these simple safety precautions.
Jack Hunsucker is an Environmental Health Specialist at the Nodaway County Health Department.