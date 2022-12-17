We all enjoy gathering with loved ones around the table to celebrate the holidays. It is that time of year when we get to savor delicious meals in the warmth and comfort of our homes, where laughter flows and conversations never stop. But we often forget what comes after we are done with the meal … the leftovers that unfortunately end up landing in our garbage.
In 2016, nearly 6 million turkeys ended up in the trash during the holiday season, according to the National Resources Defense Council. Not only that but 40 percent of total food, or around $218 billion, is wasted year-round.
Food isn’t the only thing that is wasted. Resources such as energy, land, water, money and labor to harvest, process, transport and prepare the items are also being wasted.
But not all hope is lost. Small changes can make a big difference. Try these tips during the holidays:
- Create a holiday menu. Plan the meal to determine what items you need to purchase. Planning not only the menu but the list of groceries helps you stay on track and not over-buy things that you might not end up eating.
- Keep your guests in mind. Knowing how many people you need to prepare food for allows you to cook the right amount and reduce the number of leftovers and food waste. When it comes to guests, know what they prefer to eat. Do they want mashed potatoes or a green bean casserole? Knowing their preferences will help you determine the items that will be consumed by your guests, reducing the number of leftovers.
- Store food properly. Make sure all food items are stored properly. If perishable foods are purchased, make sure you store them properly so they don’t go bad before you use them to prepare your meals.
- Freeze leftovers. If you have too many leftovers, ask your guests if they would like to take some of that food home. If not, make sure you freeze the leftovers properly to eat them at a later time.
- Repurpose leftovers. Rather than microwaving leftovers for a repeat meal, you can repurpose them into something new. You can make turkey salad for sandwiches with leftover turkey or use the leftover cranberry sauce to make banana cranberry bread. There are plenty of recipes that help repurpose leftovers.
- Compost Leftovers. If you don’t enjoy eating old or reheated food, you can turn it into fertilizer. Composting leftovers or food scraps allows nutrients to be recycled into the soil and helps reduce food waste. If composting is not your thing, drop off the scraps at your local farmer’s market.
Making one or more of these changes during the holidays can have a big impact in reducing food waste. Keep experiencing the joy of eating these meals, while also making sure we are being mindful with our food waste.