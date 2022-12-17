Holiday meal

A ham is cut during a holiday meal.

 VIVIENVIV0/PIXABAY.COM

We all enjoy gathering with loved ones around the table to celebrate the holidays. It is that time of year when we get to savor delicious meals in the warmth and comfort of our homes, where laughter flows and conversations never stop. But we often forget what comes after we are done with the meal … the leftovers that unfortunately end up landing in our garbage.

In 2016, nearly 6 million turkeys ended up in the trash during the holiday season, according to the National Resources Defense Council. Not only that but 40 percent of total food, or around $218 billion, is wasted year-round.

