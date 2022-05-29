Psalm 130: “Out of the depths have I cried out to you.” (NRSV)
In the Psalms of Israel, we encounter voices expressing the depth of emotions arising in the common experiences of our shared humanity. The voices become known to us through the depths of their struggles and the heights of their hopes. We hear them as they learn to face their fears, as we all must do, and rise above them. They face the pain of disappointment, loss and rejection and come to terms with the courage to forge ahead with living hope. We encounter these voices calling out to us in their essential humanity and their ardent and sincere prayers.
There is a depth to life, which we encounter in the psalms. The psalmist never lived on the surface. They bring to God their deep questioning, particularly when it seems that many have turned against him. They learn to stand up to opposition and in the crucible of this experience they have grown strong. Their foes have been many and frequent. They have dealt with and stood up to opposition and, no doubt felt the loneliness of doing what is right in times when everyone else was doing wrong and threatening harm to those who resisted.
When challenges in life arise, they have won the assurance that God is there, and will be there. The psalmist is unafraid to hold God to the terms of their relationship with a stubborn insistence that God will do what God has promised, that God will live up in this time and place what God has done in the past. Serious faith and honest prayer call on God to honor the words God has spoken.
The psalmist conceives of life as a wonderful, divinely given opportunity to increase in wisdom. Life experience can enrich us, or it can impoverish us. Life can close us off in our hearts and minds to anything new, or it can open us up to the broad horizons of all that we can gain in insight, self-understanding, appreciation of the miracle of our lives, and the wonder of surprises and discoveries that are held for us every day.
If the nature of our relationship with God is anything like that of a friend, a friend in the best and highest sense of what good friendship can bring to our lives, then God as a friend will listen to us, honor our perspective, respect our questions, not back away from challenging our errors and forgive us when we ask for mercy and understanding. This friendship of God is celebrated throughout the psalms and through the rest of the Bible as a sheltering friendship, a deep comfort and ultimate place of trust. Yes, even with a friendship like this we will continue to be afraid at times, but nevertheless we will rise above it.