Today is the last Sunday of Advent. Many Christian denominations use this season of Advent to prepare hearts to receive the Christ-Child anew in our spirits. Our church has an Advent wreath on the altar with four candles on the outside of the wreath and one candle in the center, the Christ Candle. The Christ Candle is lit on Christmas Eve. This year our church will be lighting the Christ Candle on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning since Christmas Day lands on Sunday. The four candles on the outer part of the wreath are lit each Sunday in a particular order with Advent themes of hope, love, joy, and peace, all what God brought to the world when God sent his son, Jesus, as a newborn babe. Perhaps your church has something very similar during the Season of Advent?
Where does the word Advent originate? It comes from the word adventus.
During its earliest observances, Advent was 40 days of repentance, fasting and prayer as new believers prepared for their baptisms. Oftentimes, these baptisms took place on the day of Epiphany — which is a day remembering the Magi’s visit to baby Jesus; it was a celebration of Jesus’ incarnation on Earth. Later Christians began tying Advent not just to Christ’s incarnation, but to an anticipated second coming of Christ. Advent became a period for renewing the anticipation and longing for Jesus’ return. (https://www.umc.org/en/content/what-is-advent-about)
The Latin dictionary indicates the word adventus as both a noun and a verb. As a noun we have four definitions: arrival, approach; invasion, incursion; ripening; and visit, appearance. So, in the word adventus we see that the origin has a much deeper meaning than that of preparing and awaiting. To take the next step to see the word usage as a verb (a word of action) we have three definitions: arrive at, reach, be brought; come to, arrive; and develop, set in, arise (http://latin-dictionary.net/search/latin/adventus)
As someone who loves etymology (the study of the history of the form of words) I like to connect words in scripture and religious studies to create real life application. As a seminarian who studied Hebrew and Greek, you can catch me on many Sunday mornings breaking down the Greek and Hebrew words found in the many different translations to help us to dig deeper into what the word of God means for us today.
So, in the last week of Advent, how might we, family of God, bring the word alive through our actions to renew the hope, love, joy and peace that comes to us at Christmas and every day? When we think about the verb usage, might we consider the actions we will demonstrate before the God who sent salvation through a baby born to be King of kings and Lord of lords. May we prepare our hearts to authentically arrive hope at the feet of Jesus, be brought to a deeper love, come to know God’s peace, and arise filled with joy as we worship the Savior of the world.