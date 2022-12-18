Kim Mitchell

Pastor Kim Mitchell

First United Methodist Church

Today is the last Sunday of Advent. Many Christian denominations use this season of Advent to prepare hearts to receive the Christ-Child anew in our spirits. Our church has an Advent wreath on the altar with four candles on the outside of the wreath and one candle in the center, the Christ Candle. The Christ Candle is lit on Christmas Eve. This year our church will be lighting the Christ Candle on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning since Christmas Day lands on Sunday. The four candles on the outer part of the wreath are lit each Sunday in a particular order with Advent themes of hope, love, joy, and peace, all what God brought to the world when God sent his son, Jesus, as a newborn babe. Perhaps your church has something very similar during the Season of Advent?

Where does the word Advent originate? It comes from the word adventus.

