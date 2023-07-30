FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

Shakespeare’s great tragedy “Hamlet” involves the young prince’s discovery that his father has been murdered by the administration of poison in his ear. His uncle Claudius is suspected. A theme in this tragic drama involves the violence that occurs through the ear.

What is learned in this play is that poison may be delivered through poison in the ear of a sleeping king, or through falsehoods spoken to the people of Demark. The theme of violence done through the ear is a significant theme not only in “Hamlet,” but in many others of Shakespeare’s plays. The evil influence of one person can be imposed through the ear, as in Lady Macbeth’s intent to “pour my spirits in thine ear.” Not to belabor the point, but this theme exists throughout Shakespeare’s greatest plays.

