Shakespeare’s great tragedy “Hamlet” involves the young prince’s discovery that his father has been murdered by the administration of poison in his ear. His uncle Claudius is suspected. A theme in this tragic drama involves the violence that occurs through the ear.
What is learned in this play is that poison may be delivered through poison in the ear of a sleeping king, or through falsehoods spoken to the people of Demark. The theme of violence done through the ear is a significant theme not only in “Hamlet,” but in many others of Shakespeare’s plays. The evil influence of one person can be imposed through the ear, as in Lady Macbeth’s intent to “pour my spirits in thine ear.” Not to belabor the point, but this theme exists throughout Shakespeare’s greatest plays.
The poison that comes through the ear catches me as being descriptive of the negative influence of bad information through news and social media sources as well as those in positions of authority. Falsehood travels quickly and broadly today and causes dimensions of violence to our society including the destruction of trust, positive deliberation, constructive action and community.
The Book of James in the New Testament highlights the violence caused by false and evil words:
“How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire! 6 And the tongue is a fire. The tongue is placed among our members as a world of iniquity; it stains the whole body, sets on fire the cycle of nature, and is itself set on fire by hell.” (James 3:6)
The Bible holds it crucial that the discipline of listening is critical to our faith. The great commandment given to the people of God begins, “Hear Oh Israel….” (Deuteronomy 6:4). This suggests that the ear is the proper organ for religious understanding.
The discipline of faithful listening is the countervailing force to the “poison in the ear.” Faithful listening involves listening to others, even when we don’t agree with them, listening to those who are different from us, listening to voices of those in marginalized communities and, of course, listening to God.
We listen to God by turning to the Bible. The Bible contains various voices of suffering and beauty, triumph and failure. The Bible critiques the nations, and it evaluates the faithful. It sings of infinite love. It tells us who we are, and it tells us what we must do to be alive. It is a startling, awakening, countercultural mandate to love. It illuminates the mystery over all of us and around us and in us, and it never, never gets finished with us.
Faithful listening is critical in moments of civil strife. Violent rhetoric precedes violent action. Words come before deeds. Words which blame, accuse, demean, demonize, or dismiss have become, today, with falsehood itself, the poison in the ear.
Faithful listening reveals the truth and administers healing in this moment of civil strife.