Those of you who follow my monthly columns know that I write these based on my own experience (or the experience of others) with technology. Recently, I had an experience that left me a bit frustrated, simply because it involves technology that, while seen by employers as a convenience, often ends up being a barrier: online job applications.
Whom is it a barrier to? Often, seniors and the technology challenged. Sadly, I can’t wave a magic wand and make the technology go away. But I can give you a few tips to help you before you come into the library that might make your online job application experience less painful.
1. Make sure your resume (especially your job history) is as complete and up to date as possible.
Depending on the website, some employers may ask for complete job histories, including hourly wages/salaries and actual start/end dates (not just years of employment).
2. If possible, have an electronic copy of your resume with you on a flash drive.
Hiring websites will often ask if you can upload (send) a copy of your resume besides entering your resume information. While we can’t type the resume out for you, we can provide you help on Tuesday and Thursday mornings using Microsoft Word to do so.
3. Give yourself plenty of time to fill out the online application.
Don’t wait until the last minute (i.e., the day the application is due), and allow yourself plenty of time to enter your information (and allow for technical issues with the website). We close at 6 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. on the weekends and our public access PCs are set up to shut down automatically 5 minutes before we close. Showing up at 5 p.m. to fill out a job application online is not recommended and can cause you (not to mention your friendly technology assistant) undue stress.
4. Be patient with the job application website.
Job application websites, in general, are notorious for bad design so that it’s hard to understand what is being asked for, where to put your information, or having functionality problems. You can’t control any of the above, but you can put your energy where you need to when you’re filling out an application.
5. Set up an appointment with your friendly technology assistant so that he can help you with any technical issues or questions about the job application process.
Your friendly technology assistant has gone through the online job application process quite a lot, and he also has tricks and workarounds to help you get around any technology snags you might encounter as you fill out your application.
For your personal technology needs, Maryville Public Library offers a tech-help walk-in clinic 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and scheduled tech appointments 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday.
Richard Leach-Steffens is a technology teacher at the Maryville Public Library.