My name is Michael T. Casteel and I was recently ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church. I was born in 1972 at Fort Hood Army base outside of Killeen, Texas. My family and I moved to Maryville in 1973 after my father enrolled at NWMSU. I have two younger sisters. We became members of St. Gregory Barbarigo Church and I attended 1st-8th grade there at the Catholic school. The school at that time did not have preschool or kindergarten. Today it is preschool through 8th grade. I attended Maryville R-II High School where I graduated in 1991. I went to NWMSU and graduated in 1996 with a major in geography and a minor in geology.
During high school and college I was pretty lukewarm about my relationship with Christ even though I had received all the sacraments in the church. The only reason I feel like I went to church was to satisfy my parents. It’s not like I hated church, but I had no motivation to attend.
After graduation I was employed at Maryville Housing Authority Rentals where I still work today. I started out as a maintenance laborer, and was then promoted to maintenance mechanic. Now I am the maintenance supervisor. I love my job and love caring for my tenants — which I see has a hint of the Diaconate which from the Greek means “to serve.”
For about a decade I was working away with no thoughts about getting married or having children. I loved the single life and was way too selfish to think about others in my life except my immediate family and my tenants. But that all changed in January of 2006. I went on a date with a tenant of mine. The date went great, however the 11 years age difference made me a little nervous, especially to meet her parents. But as it worked out, Jamie and I dated for a little over a year and were married at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo church in November 2007. After being married I learned that life is not just for me, but something you share with others. I truly believe with all my heart that God put Jamie in my life to guide me back to Him.
My son Cole was born in 2010 and my daughter Chloe was born in 2012. This is where I really started turning back to Christ. The responsibility of being a father changes who you are and what you believe in. My faith and relationship with Christ just kept growing. In 2016 I started to feel that God wanted more from me, even though I was already active in my church. I just didn’t know what. Well thank goodness for others in the parish that asked me to consider being a deacon.
I remember serving under two different deacons when I was an altar boy, but it had been years since St. Gregory Barbarigo had an active deacon. After hours of prayer and discernment I wrote a letter to Bishop Johnston of the Diocese Kansas City-St. Joseph. He accepted my request. For the last five years I have made many trips to Kansas City and Conception Seminary in Conception in order to complete all the course work required by the Diocese. I was ordained June 18th, 2022.
During the formation process, as if I was not busy enough, I had two more daughters. Catherine was born in April 2021 and Carlee was born in April 2022. God has a plan for us all. I believe I am right where I need to be in my life.
My role as a deacon at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church includes various jobs. I am able to baptize, witness marriages, and officiate at funeral services. I can help with church services in various ways, but one special role of a deacon is proclaiming the Gospel. Once again the job title of a Deacon is to serve others. To bring Christ to all I encounter. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges this ministry will bring. May God bless each and everyone of you.
Peace in Christ,
Deacon Michael T. Casteel