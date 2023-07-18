Jim Crawford

Jim Crawford

Field Specialist

MU Extension Atchison County

With the extended dry conditions we are experiencing, I am receiving inquiries regarding septic lagoons for single family homes going dry. People are concerned they will not function correctly — do they need to add water, will it hurt the lagoon long term or if they should be concerned at all. Rainfall for most of the state since last summer is far below normal so these are very valid questions.

Lagoons lose water two ways: evaporation into the air or through leaks in the structure. Lagoons in Missouri are sized based on the number of bedrooms in the structure it is serving with a three-bedroom home needing 1,320 square feet of surface area. Proper operating depth is a minimum of 3 feet deep.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags