Kortney Mayne

The Bridge

I was sleeping peacefully one night when a large thud awoke me. There was pressure on my head, and I quickly discovered that it was fur-covered. In my sleepy state, I panicked. My first thought was that surely someone had broken into our home and thrown a furry blanket over my head. I quickly realized, however, that our dog had grown lonely in the night and decided that he wanted to sleep on my pillow. It was just unfortunate for me that my head was already there.

Three years ago, my husband brought our dog Bo home as a surprise. The surprise wasn’t just that a new puppy had come to live with us — it was that this puppy doubled in size every week! I’ve never had a dog with more energy than Bo. There were days when I thought I may lose my mind chasing after him. Fortunately, Chad put long hours into training Bo. When my husband is home, Bo is a well-behaved dog. When my husband is gone? Well, that’s a different story.

Kortney Mayne - Bo

Bo
