I have been studying in the Book of Daniel recently and have been amazed at something that I read repeatedly in that book. Three different times when an angel appears to Daniel, that angel hails him as greatly loved by God.
I know that God repeatedly demonstrates that in his word. I also know that I am fully aware of my own failings, my imperfections and my finite nature. Yet to think that we could be greatly loved by God is amazing. As a result of that I began to look at where I see that sentiment echoed in Scripture. In 2 Chronicles, chapter 20, Abraham is called the friend of God and, in case we missed that, it is restated in the Book of James that Abraham is the friend of God.
Then I reflect on the writings of John. He continually calls himself “the disciple whom Christ loved.” In his first epistle in chapter 3 he shares these words with us: “see how great a love the Father has bestowed upon us, that we should be called the children of God, and such we are, now we are the children of God.” To think that I could be adopted into his family and be much loved is amazing beyond words.
When I read the Book of Psalms, I consistently read about God’s steadfast love, his loyal love, that his love is high as the heavens. Now why this should astound me makes little sense in light of the cross. To think that Jesus would go to the cross on my behalf, to think that he would endure such pain and suffering, such alienation from God on my behalf, is beyond reason.
However, demonstrated for all time and all mankind stands that clear testimony from heaven of the incredible love of God for lost, sinful humanity. Jesus said it this way to his followers in John 15:13: “greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends, and you are my friends.”
What does such great love call for in us? That kind of great love cries to be returned. When we are overwhelmed by his love it motivates us to love him in return. So how can I express that kind of love to God?
I am convinced true and genuine worship is our expression of love for our great God. I am convinced that we show our love by our reading of his word and prayer. Reading the word is our opportunity to hear from God and prayer is our opportunity to express our heart to our God. Certainly those who love each other communicate.
There is a verse of Scripture that speaks to this as well. In John 14:21, Jesus said, he who has my commandments and keeps them, he it is who loves me. Jesus says one way we show our love of him is to be obedient to his word. So today to express our love of our God, let us ask him to point us to something in his word that we can apply to our lives. Then let us ask him to empower us by his Spirit to accomplish such. May we bask in incredible, crazy love today.