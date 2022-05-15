Spring is finally here! As the warmer weather encourages us all to get out and enjoy the great resources that Missouri has to offer, it is crucial to remember the importance of keeping wildlife wild. During this time of year as we begin spending more time outdoors, we can sometimes come across newborn wildlife. At first glance the newborn animals can appear abandoned and helpless, however that is rarely the case! The parent is usually out collecting food for their young and will return later. The best thing to do if you come across newborn wildlife is to leave them be and enjoy them from a distance.
Interfering with newborn wildlife by bringing them indoors can reduce their chances of survival, and some wildlife, such as the eastern cottontail rabbit, can die of fright when being handled. There is a very common misconception that wildlife mothers will abandon their nest if they smell human scent on it; this is not true. It can be tempting to bring baby wildlife inside to try to help them, however leaving them alone where they were found gives them the best chance to survive. Bringing newborn wildlife indoors often does more harm than good. It is also important to keep in mind that most wildlife requires state or federal permits to be held legally in captivity.
In some cases, wildlife can cause property damage or other nuisance issues around the home. If you are experiencing wildlife nuisance/damage issues, a good resource for information on various animal species can be found on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. There is also a handy tool on the website to look up local Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators/Companies. These resources and additional information can be found at mdc.mo.gov/wildlife/nuisance-problem-species.
To report wildlife violations, please contact Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith at 816-261-1245 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-392-1111.