Kortney Mayne

Kortney Mayne

The Bridge

If you know me, it’s no secret that fall is my favorite season. Early in August, I start itching to decorate my house in pumpkins, to the horror of my family. I get excited about cooler weather, candles and pumpkin spice. As I revel in all things autumnal, others lament the loss of summer. They want their flip-flops and sunshine and they dread the thought of the cold winter months ahead.

The interesting thing about seasons is that they will come whether we want them to or not. And we cannot hold onto one, any more than we can force it to go by more quickly. Seasons are just that — seasons. They are ever-changing. We can learn to embrace them, or we will spend our time trying to control things we were never meant to.

