Forum/TT Columnists - Frank Grispino (copy)

Frank Grispino

MOT, OTR/L, CHT

A lot of people claim their aches and pains can accurately predict the weather. Can this be true? Yes, it can absolutely be true. This is especially true with people that have arthritis or somewhat recent fractures. What’s happening is your body is sensing changes in barometric pressure. The barometric pressure changes are associated with weather changes. The term to describe this phenomenon is “weather ache.” This is how it works.

There are two main components that can contribute to weather ache. The first one is caused by the presence of receptors around joints that sense pressure. Normally, these receptors provide input as to what the joint is doing and where it is in space. This lets us walk, run, jump and move with purpose by knowing, without looking, what our limbs and joints are doing.

0
0
0
0
0